Vox’s Ian Millhiser can always be counted on for the worst takes. Yes, Joe Biden has been in politics forever, but that doesn’t by default elevate him into the ranks of great political talents. Barack Obama, like him or not, was a great political talent — his vice president was the guy who made friendship bracelets reading “Barack” and “Joe.”

In case it wasn’t made clear enough during the Democratic primaries or the general election, Biden hasn’t accomplished a lot in his interminable career in the Senate. He had to keep running for president until the Democrats literally couldn’t find anyone better and elected him. His own running mate stabbed him in the back during the debates for cozying up with segregationists.

Millhiser, though, thinks it’s wild that Biden, who was elected to the Senate at 29 and stayed there way, way too long, isn’t widely perceived as a great political talent.

It’s wild that Joe Biden, who was elected president and who won his first US Senate race when he was 29, isn’t widely perceived as one of the United States’ great political talent. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) November 19, 2020

I just spit my coffee out https://t.co/StWWE6QLq6 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 19, 2020

Is this a parody account? https://t.co/O7ShhT0J3H — Joe Pilot, MD (@JoeSilverman7) November 19, 2020

Define talent — Jlisa (@Jlisa42067) November 19, 2020

Liar, plagiarist, racist? I don’t understand either. 🙄 — catie lord (@tudsgrl) November 19, 2020

Maybe because he’s so transparently stupid. — I got your #Unity right here (@jtLOL) November 19, 2020

THE INFLUENCE OF PAST RECORDS ON PUBLIC PERCEPTION CONTINUES TO BAFFLE DEMOCRATS’ BEST AND BRIGHTEST. — D.W.Robinson – Vendetta Shakespeare of TWlTTER (@_DWRobinson) November 19, 2020

It’s wild that you have a job as a political analyst. — Loneprotester (@Loneprotester) November 19, 2020

That these people get paid for these opinions should help illustrate why we’re in the state we’re in. — Courtney Shadegg (@CShadegg) November 19, 2020

It’s wild that he has been in government for so long and all anyone can remember about him is the racist legislation and his two previous failed presidential runs where he had to drop out for being a cheat. https://t.co/W79go2eKXZ — Archer (57.13% Adorable) (@ArcherMint) November 19, 2020

One would think that there would be some legislative achievement that could be pointed to, to showcase that great political talent, other than a flawed crime bill, but alas, there is none. In 47 years, none, https://t.co/YWOWS7g4Mh — BayAreaFrau (@bayareahausfrau) November 19, 2020

He’s the Ryan Leaf of politicians. He looks good on paper but falls apart at game time. https://t.co/K72T5MnSNi — John Cheshire (@JohninUT) November 19, 2020

If he’d have accomplished anything in all that time it would be wild — [email protected] (@Drbarry31) November 19, 2020

“Political talent” might not be the virtue you think it is — Stanley D. Kruger (@sherpalou) November 19, 2020

The talent is that someone in government can produce nothing while looking busy for 47 years and not lose their job. — Leigh 😼🍷🥃🎶🇺🇸 (@Hammock_Cat) November 19, 2020

There’ve been a lot of bad takes on Twitter over the years, but this might be the worst. Biden’s been a mediocre political talent in a seat-for-life. He’s failed miserably 2x running for the WH, and was doing so again this year until the SC miracle. https://t.co/P9mYV0kfRM — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) November 19, 2020

How did I miss this? Unbelievable.@HolmesJosh and @ComfortablySmug, put him in the locker. https://t.co/R6gKxlwKH3 — Zack Roday (@zackroday) November 19, 2020

Why would we? What do you know about his policies that have improved anyone’s life? https://t.co/27dACJ0Jpx — Robin (@RobinSynthpop) November 19, 2020

He has had an amazing talent for getting about 150,000 to 200,000 people to vote for him every six years. Very talent. Much politic. 🙄🙄🙄 — Dr. Voter Beard (@llcthecableguy) November 19, 2020

The Peter Principle. — OnParlerBornOnTheBayou (@redandright) November 19, 2020

Being a 47 year politician that has gotten anything done but locking up minorities is nothing special. He’s an example of privilege as his history and racism gets a pass. https://t.co/Flzx7zVQF5 — Mrs_Pinky Thoughts Mambi (@MRSpinkston85) November 19, 2020

It’s wild that some people can mistake shameless grift and blatant corruption for talent. https://t.co/Ta9PrAAT20 — Gwen of the North Ice (@GwenNorth14) November 19, 2020

Very funny. But likely the media will create mythology about him and he’ll be venerated as the new Lincoln. He really is nothing special. He was just the best of a bad lot with Harris at the bottom. https://t.co/pfRjjjuoYG — William A. Masters (@bmasters46) November 19, 2020

It’s a scandal he hasn’t received his Nobel Peace Prize yet. https://t.co/xAlf32a4rH — Randy Barnett (@RandyEBarnett) November 19, 2020

Seriously? I can respect how he won his first race maybe. He kept that seat for decades with no serious opposition. He ran for Pres several times & flopped. He got a HUGE glow up bc Obama needed a mediocre white dude like him to assure people. Where’s the talent exactly? — Vivek Kembaiyan (@just_Vivek) November 19, 2020

He would be, if the country still valued mass incarceration, the school to prison pipeline, endless wars, and the war on drugs (and the people living in the affected communities.) — Jim Flood (@Ronin72) November 19, 2020

It’s wild he’s still in office after all the horrible bills he passed. — 2020 Sucks (@RustHurst) November 19, 2020

You dropped this. 🧠 — Helen Wheels (@txtiger1) November 19, 2020

It’s wild that Biden doesn’t know who the fuck he is half the time — Epicengineer (@epicengineer33) November 20, 2020

You know, he’s absolutely correct when you consider that the ultimate talent of a politician is simply to remain a politician, which Biden has done for decades. https://t.co/HEtbIkjcze — Ben (@freedomanddogs) November 19, 2020

He truly is one of the luckiest politicians to ever live. https://t.co/mwcvgYckrB — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 19, 2020

List of accomplishments? — Jo Walston (@JoGrrrl) November 19, 2020

Mediocrity at it’s finest. — Biscuits_and_Gravy, Secretary of Breakfast – Elect (@BiscuitsandGra8) November 19, 2020

It’s wild that Ian Millhiser, who was awarded a coveted blue check, & has exhibited nothing remotely resembling actual journalistic acumen, isn’t widely perceived as one of the United States’ great hacks alongside @DanRather https://t.co/73XHDYFwlI — Officially Curated Crackpot On The Internet (@rreactor) November 19, 2020

Don’t get Millhiser started on what a great political talent Kamala Harris is and how she got her start.

