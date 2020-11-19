https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/11/19/wait-for-it-gov-gavin-newsoms-covid-rule-busting-double-standard-dinner-guests-included-medical-association-execs-n1159993

We thought we’d need a bigger boat to fit all of California Governor Gavin Newsom’s hypocrisies from his double-standard dinner at The French Laundry, but with this latest revelation we’ll need an armada.

Newsom’s dinner at the three-Michelin-star The French Laundry restaurant was attended by some of California’s biggest fat-cat lobbyists to celebrate the 50th birthday of advisor, Jason Kinney, who is a lobbyist. And what a place it is. KABC TV reports some of the prix fixe menu prices can go up to $850 per person, paid in advance. That’s not a typo.

But as Californians face another period of time without steady paychecks and long food bank lines because of Newsom’s COVID pandemic shutdowns, the price of the food isn’t the biggest hypocrisy. After all, if the lobbyist can afford hundreds of dollars for a dollop of food who are we to say he shouldn’t do it?

No, the hypocrisies run a bit deeper than ostentatious displays of wealth.

“I think this is one of those times where you step in it so much that you gotta buy a whole nother pair of shoes” The president of Consumer Watchdog talks to us re: Gov. Newsom’s damaged credibility & he thinks CA Medical Assoc. should fire reps who attended dinner. 10pm @FOXLA https://t.co/WVtqvgLmjG — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) November 19, 2020

Let’s go to the exhibit:

The dinner featured what appears to be indoor dining, though the governor said it was outdoors

The guest list was filled with Sacramento lobbyists who help write the rules they were all breaking

The dozen guests were from about 12 different families, contrary to the governor’s COVID protocols

No masks, contrary to Newsom’s insistence that people wear masks between bites of food

No social distancing, despite Newsom’s directives that Thanksgiving

And, wait for it, the latest is that two of the people in attendance, all of whom were breaking all the governor’s own rules for the pandemic were …

California Medical Association “executives” who advise the governor.

KABC TV reports that the corner office holders of the California Medical Association were present at the dinner.

Dustin Corcoran, the organization’s chief executive officer and Janus Norman, a senior vice president, were among a dozen people at the dinner at an upscale wine country restaurant, CMA spokesman Anthony York said Tuesday. The California Medical Association represents 50,000 doctors in the nation’s most populous state and has recently tweeted messages including #StayHome and #WearAMask. None of the people at the dinner are wearing masks in photos obtained by Fox 11, a Los Angeles news station.

As the president of Consumer Watchdog told Fox News LA,

“I think this is one of those times where you step in it so much that you gotta buy a whole nother pair of shoes.”

People who represent the largest organized group of physicians in California and who have the ear of the governor issuing some of the most liberty-sucking “guidance” during the pandemic, were not doing what they’re asking citizens to do. This is the organization urging people to “#StayHome and #WearAMask.”

York later said that they followed state and county guidelines at the dinner and maybe they did, but did they?

At the time of the dinner, Napa County allowed outdoor dining and limited indoor dining under the state’s tiered reopening system. But Newsom on Monday moved Napa and most other counties back into the state’s most restrictive tier, which prohibits indoor dining, as the state faces a surge in cases and the Thanksgiving holiday approaches.

Newsom’s dinner was after the governor announced how the little people could conduct their Thanksgiving celebrations under his COVID guidelines. As I wrote recently in PJ Media:

No inside eating

Three sides of the space tented outside must be open to the outdoors

Guests are required to wear masks or be up to six feet apart while not wearing them

Guests from more than three families are prohibited

They may not stay for more than two hours

There will be no exertion

No singing is allowed

California Congressman Tom McClintock said on the floor of the House of Representatives on Thursday that “only a fool” would presume to have a one-size-fits-all approach to people with such drastically different vulnerabilities to disease.

I rise this morning in defense for Governor Gavin Newsom who recently defied his own idiotic COVID edicts as he partied at one of the few restaurants that’s not yet been forced out of business. I defend him because he was doing what we once all did in a free society and make our own decisions about the risks we’re willing to run and what precautions we’re willing to take under our own circumstances to protect our own health …

.@RepMcClintock: “I rise this morning in defense for Governor Gavin Newsom who recently defied his own idiotic COVID edicts as he partied at one of the few restaurants that’s not yet been forced out of business.” pic.twitter.com/gjaTT0Zk7T — CSPAN (@cspan) November 19, 2020

That’ll about cover it.

