The Free Beacon’s Elizabeth Matamoros draws attention to the video by Nikki Haley (via her Stand For America PAC) putting the knock on Georgia Democratic Senate candidate Raphael Warnock. The video gives us the Reader’s Digest version of Warnock’s greatest hits in 90 seconds (below). Haley tweeted it out yesterday afternoon.

Point 1 highlights Warnock’s defense of Jeremiah Wright as “a preacher and a prophet.” Does the context support the video’s use of this quote against Warnock? Indeed, it does. Adam Shaw reported for Fox News last month:

In a March 2008 appearance on Fox News, he praised the “social transformation that’s been the hallmark of Rev. Jeremiah Wright’s ministry” and suggested the sermon was an example of “truth telling.” Asked about [Wright’s infamous] speech and other remarks, he said: “We celebrate Rev. Wright in the same way that we celebrate the truth-telling tradition of the Black church, which when preachers tell the truth, very often it makes people uncomfortable.” “And I think the country has been done a disservice by this constant playing over and over again of the same soundbites outside of context,” he said, before noting Martin Luther King Jr. once said, “America is the greatest purveyor of violence today.” He then described Wright as a “preacher and a prophet.”

Further into the story Shaw added this:

As recently as March of this year, when his defense of Wright was covered by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, he stood by his defense of Wright as well as his own past comments. “Any fair-thinking person would recognize that everything a government does, even the American government, is not consistent with God’s dream for the world,” Warnock said. “And preaching at its best points out those contradictions but then shows us the path forward.”

Shaw also obtained a pathetic statement from a spokesman for Warnock’s campaign. The spokesman advised that Warnock “deplores and disagrees with any kind of remark that is antisemitic or discriminates against anyone.”

