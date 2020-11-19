https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/andrew-cuomo-mocks-reporters-over-nyc-school-closing

New York City shut down its schools over the coronavirus with barely any notice. But even before that, Governor Andrew Cuomo apparently wasn’t in the mood to be asked about it, and he made that very clear to reporters.

Asked on Wednesday whether parents could expect schools to be closed as soon as Thursday, Cuomo mocked reporters for their “obnoxious and offensive” questions and accused them of not paying attention. Watch the testy exchange for yourself here.

On Thursday’s radio program, Glenn Beck and producer Stu Burguiere had plenty to say about Stu’s least favorite governor and the decision to close schools. But Glenn also offered his own theory on why coronavirus restrictions have become so political: Americans refuse to be forced into submission.

Watch the video below to catch the conversation:

