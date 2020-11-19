http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/hZ1B4eXvoFs/

President Donald Trump’s campaign is hosting a press conference at the Republican National Committee in Washington, DC, on Thursday, where the president’s lawyers are expected to lay out a “viable path to victory.”

The press conference will feature former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and Trump Campaign Senior Legal Advisor Jenna Ellis.

The update follows reports of discrepancies in hand-recounts, threats of intimidation against Republican members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, and looming questions over the voting software used in 28 states.

Trump previewed the press conference in a Thursday morning tweet.

“Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place,

Trump said:

Important News Conference today by lawyers on a very clear and viable path to victory. Pieces are very nicely falling into place. RNC at 12:00 P.M. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 19, 2020

