Breitbart’s John Nolte reports Thursday on a Rassmussen poll that found that “a whopping 47 percent of likely voters believe the Democrats stole the election,” with 75 percent of Republicans saying it was either very or somewhat likely that the election was stolen from President Trump.

We’re actually surprised the number is that high, but the numbers don’t tell us the breakdown of Republicans who support Trump’s legal efforts, those who think it’s a losing battle, and those who are kind of happy to be rid of him anyway.

Rod Dreher says the thing he doesn’t get about the never-say-die Trump supporters is what kind of country they’d expect him to govern? “We will be at war with each other,” Dreher says.

What I don’t get about the Never-Say-Die Trumpers is, if you somehow succeed in getting courts to return him to the White House, what kind of country do you expect him to govern? We will be at war with each other. And it’s not like he actually had a second term agenda! — Rod Dreher (@roddreher) November 19, 2020

Another question: What kind of country did Trump successfully govern during his first term when the majority of Democrats believed his campaign had colluded with the Russians to cheat Hillary Clinton out of the presidency? When they rioted and set fire to cars at his inauguration? When they marched on Washington en masse wearing pussy hats? When they impeached him for what Joe Biden actually did?

Who’s fault would that have been? — Flagon of Rice (@alx730) November 19, 2020

We’re already at war with each other, Rod. — D.E. (@tkdylan) November 19, 2020

We’re already at war. — The Unity – It Is Beautiful (@leaker19) November 19, 2020

We are already at war with each other. — Travel Girl (@travelgirl10012) November 19, 2020

War is upon you, Rod, whether you would risk it or not. — Eighth Century Woodchipper 🌳🪓 (@BonifaceOption) November 19, 2020

We’re already at war with one another. — President-Select Cameltoe Marxist (@baalwark) November 19, 2020

Feels like we’ll be at war with each other either way. How do we move forward from this when no one sees eye to eye? — Rachel B ☀️❄️ (@runinthesnow) November 19, 2020

Just here for the ratio — Emperor-Elect Collin Brockway (@saveusculture) November 19, 2020

You are the guy that also covers the daily, non-stop, legal, cultural, psychological, and increasingly kinetic war the Left has been waging on the nation for years now, right? — The Office of Director of Duck Management-Elect (@ReformedMallard) November 19, 2020

Ouch — Geoff (@geoffrobinson) November 19, 2020

Still better than the alternative. — Mike Findlay (@MikFin) November 19, 2020

In other words, “even if you are right they have poisoned the well so completely you should just pack it in anyways.” — Josh (@joshontw1tter) November 19, 2020

That will happen either way. I would prefer it happen with the assurance of a just election process. — Matt Kennedy (@lambeth981) November 19, 2020

What I don’t get is the attitude that people who have something stolen should not seek justice because the perp and his friends might throw a tantrum — Mike Lowry (@JMikelowry) November 19, 2020

I think what’s going on right now is lunacy, but this is not a good take. If the courts were to restore him to office it’d be for good reason, and we shouldn’t wish it not to happen because lefties would go nuts. — ethereal bisexual (affectionate but chaste) (@NickofEarl) November 19, 2020

Right, we can’t cave to the leftist mob — Leticia Velasquez (@CauseofourJoy) November 19, 2020

So in your book, Rod Dreher, voter fraud would be fine as long as the country is not burned down by Antifa and BLM Dem Leftists? — Pamela Sund (@SundPamela) November 19, 2020

How many people voted for Joe Biden because they (incorrectly) thought 1) the rioting and looting would stop or 2) because they were just so beaten down by the mainstream media for four years and just didn’t want to hear mom and dad fight anymore?

So, to avoid “war with each other”, let the guy with the rioting followers win. Does the other side ever think about something like that? NO. — Rob Roskowiak (@nILFeed) November 19, 2020

Are you serious? — Trevor Shakiba (@TShakCFP) November 19, 2020

Dreher: So just give up! — Kurt Steiner (@Kurt_Steiner) November 19, 2020

What kind of country will Biden govern? This is the new norm. — Tactical Spy Pumpkin (@doubleOpumpkin) November 19, 2020

But didn’t you see every single magazine in the country run “A Time to Heal” over a photo of Biden and Kamala Harris? Never mind all the chatter about truth and reconciliation commissions and deprogramming.

