On Thursday Trump Attorney and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani offered compelling evidence on America’s stolen election. Rudy Giuliani, Attorney Sidney Powell and Attorney Jenna Ellis held a press conference on Thursday to reveal the evidence collected by the Trump campaign on the stolen election.

At one point in the press conference Giuliani went off on the AWOL FBI under the leadership of Chris Wray.

Rudy Giuliani: Where are you FBI? I don’t know where the FBI has been for the last three years. I have no idea where the FBI has been for the last three years, the last four years. Explain to me how the FBI concealed a memo in the hand of Brennan to Obama that Hillary basically made up the Russian collusion plot. They withheld that for four years and cost our country $40 million and two impeachments, one attempted, one actual, one acquittal proceeding. I don’t know where they’ve been. I don’t know where they’ve been on the hard drive. They got it eight, ten months ago. There are clear crimes on it. I don’t know where they are on it now. Our country have had its ballots calculated and manipulated in a foreign country with a company controlled by friends of an enemy of the United States. What do we have to do to get the FBI to wake up!

Trump needed to fire Chris Wray yesterday.

