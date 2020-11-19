https://bigleaguepolitics.com/exploitation-whistleblower-details-illegal-ballot-harvesting-of-disabled-voters-in-wisconsin-group-homes/

A disability service coordinator in the area around Milwaukee, Wisc. has come forward to blow the whistle about how disabled people were vote harvested by Democrat operatives. They apparently had no problem exploiting these vulnerable individuals to make sure they voted Biden whether they wanted to or not.

Dan O’Donnell at News Talk 1130 told the story of this whistleblower who is coming forward to expose the ruthlessness of Democrat Party activists who have made a mockery of the electoral process.

“I haven’t been able to see them in person since March because of COVID, but we do Zoom calls regularly,” said the whistleblower, going by the alias of “Susan” to protect her identity against potential left-wing terror. “Right after the election, one of my clients said that he voted for Biden but didn’t want to.”

“He told me that he was sad Biden won because Biden would make his social security payments go down,” Susan added. “I asked him why he voted for Biden if he was worried about that and he said that one of his helpers had filled out his ballot for him.”

After Susan heard the story, she believed that a staff member at the group home may have been responsible. Susan became alarmed when she started hearing the same story repeatedly from her disabled clients.

“I got curious after the first few told me what happened to them so I asked every one of my clients and every single one voted for Biden,” she said. “One gentleman told me, ‘Yeah, they just handed me a ballot that was already filled out.’”

What Susan is describing is an illegal act under state law. Wisconsin Statute 6.875 bars staff members at nursing homes and assisted living facilities from helping patients with their absentee or mail-in ballots. Instead, two “special voting deputies” must be appointed by a municipal clerk or local elections board to oversee absentee voting in these locations.

The text of the statute reads in part as follows: “No individual who is employed or retained, or within the two years preceding appointment has been employed or retained, at a qualified retirement home or residential care facility in the municipality, or any member of the individual’s immediate family…may be appointed to serve as a deputy.”

COVID-19 has been used as an excuse to keep “special voting deputies” out of nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Wisconsin. This has resulted in staff workers filling the void, violating the letter of the law, and many of these abuses emerging in a tightly-contested state.

“That’s what most of them told me, that their ballot was already filled out,” Susan said. “What was really interesting is that Biden was the only one that they voted for. I don’t know if they voted in other races after my clients saw their ballots, but a number of them told me that the only one they voted for was president.”

“It’s really frustrating to see them taken advantage of like this,” she added.

An unnamed Chief Election Observer has also come forward to detail how using COVID-19 to sideline “special voting deputies” opened the door for electoral irregularities. This whistleblower sent a letter to the “Dan O’Donnell Show” detailing how Wisconsin Democrats allowed rampant fraud.

The letter can be read in full here:

Hi Dan! I heard your story about the lady who shared about somebody voting for her mom, and as you both concluded, it’s probably far more common than we would like to believe. I am the Chief Inspector (lead poll worker) for the Town of _________, and because of this, I’ve learned a lot about the way(s) it would be very easy to cheat at the expense of the elderly and disabled. In _________, we have a care facility called _________, and due to a law passed sometime before I came to Wisconsin 10 years ago (and which I really couldn’t believe was in place, given the potential for fraud – Illinois and Ohio where I’ve lived have no such provision) municipalities where a care facility is located are required to send what are called Special Voting Deputies (SVDs) to that facility (or facilities) to assist the residents in voting during a special window of time before the election. The date and time are posted five or more days before we come in (usually for a two-hour time slot), and the residents assemble much as you would at a regular polling place (we do our set up in the family area). Two of our poll workers check off the resident and give them an absentee ballot and ballot envelope and send them to one of the other two poll workers who are set up at separate tables to assist the voter should they need it. Because the residents at _________ are sometimes mentally handicapped (some physically handicapped, some both), we often have to assist them by marking the ballot. We read it to them and wait for their response. Not to be unkind, Dan, but about 50-75% of the residents have no idea what’s going on. They’re just doing it because they are registered (someone at some point in the past helped them with this – maybe a family member or a staff worker), and everyone else is doing it. They are considered indefinitely confined, so they don’t need an ID, and they’re on the list to receive absentee ballots this way indefinitely (when a person registers for an absentee ballot, they have the choice of just receiving one for that one election or for any elections for that calendar year. They have to request and absentee ballot again at the beginning of each year. With the indefinitely confined, they can receive ballots basically till they’ve passed – or beyond, I guess – hence the advantage for that illegitimate COVID designation if you classify yourself “indefinitely confined.”). Now I don’t have a problem with the ID issue, but as you probably already have guessed, if the SVDs aren’t honest and have integrity, this is a great opportunity to take advantage and urge the unsuspecting and really sometimes uncomprehending voter to vote the way the assistant wants. We only have about 30 who vote at _________, but it’s a relatively small facility, but imagine the bigger ones, multiply by however many such care facilities we have in Wisconsin, and you can see how this can really turn into a significant voting block being used for fraud. (I’m sure the majority are probably upright, honest SVDs just wanting to help the disabled vote, for sure, but I can’t see this field of votes ripe for harvest being overlooked by those who would commit fraud). Because of COVID, we have not been allowed into the facility since before April, so the last three elections, the staff at _________ assisted the voters – that’s a whole other group of untrained, potentially dishonest voter assistants with really no controls or supervision in place. We just receive the voted absentee ballots back at the township with the voter’s signature (if they can), the witness’s signature and facility address on the ballot envelope, dropped off as a pack by the facility’s activity director. If the voter has been assisted by someone, that assistant is supposed to sign the back of the ballot itself – whether that would actually happen if someone is using this whole process for fraud is obviously very doubtful, and it wouldn’t be able to be traced anyway. At that point, it’s just another absentee ballot. So I hope this might be helpful as you continue discussion on just how ripe the state of Wisconsin is for voter fraud (don’t even get me started on same day voter registration).

This organized election steal is the worst crime in American history, with hundreds of thousands if not millions of far-left agitators conspiring to undermine democracy and rape a nation. If these intolerable acts go unpunished, the U.S. Republic will be relegated to the dustbin of history.

