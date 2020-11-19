http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/qurnuAs8PKs/

Whoopi Goldberg said Thursday on ABC’s “The View” that since the election, President Donald Trump was doing nothing to quell the coronavirus pandemic.

Therefore, she declared blood was “on his hands.”

Co-host Sara Haines said, “This virus has been hijacked as a political message, and that’s the problem. Straight out of the gates, the president, current president, President Trump, and the administration turned this into a political message. The refusing to wear a mask became a rallying cry, and they leaned into it flagrantly disregarding all the science, and I think the other thing is the mask-wearing, you know like this was always a three-part action plan. it was wear your mask, socially distance, and wash your hands. it was always the three of those together, and it wasn’t going to 100% eliminate the virus, but it was our best weapon, and that’s straight from doctors and scientists.”

Goldberg said, “It’s willful ignorance. I’m sorry. You know, at some point, you know what you are looking at. He did not win. He lost. No amount of hand wringing or praying to the Lord to say, Lord, make him —it’s not going to happen. It’s not going to happen. He lost. He lost this election, and because he lost, all those people who now have the virus who don’t make it from now until January 20th, this blood is on his hands, because this isn’t like he’s sitting around thinking ‘how can I help?’ He’s sitting around doing nothing. He’s doing nothing, and he knows what he needs to do, and he’s not doing it, and neither are these Republicans. I don’t know when America turned into this particular version of America, but I got to tell you I don’t like it. I’ve always had, you know, we’ve always had conversations that we don’t agree with people, but I’ve never been — I’ve never seen a president that didn’t care whether people lived or died, and it’s very clear.”

