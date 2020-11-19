https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/people-smiling-trump-attorney-jenna-ellis-posts-late-night-photo-rudy-giuliani-gen-flynn/

Trump attorney Jenna Ellis posted a late night photo of herself with lead Trump elections attorney former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and non-attorney Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (US Army Ret.) who was President Trump’s first national security advisor.

Ellis posted the photo at 12:30 a.m. EST Thursday with the caption, “Late night at the office…Patriots and #TeamTrump @RudyGiuliani @GenFlynn”

One can’t help but wonder what a non-attorney like Flynn is doing hanging out with the President’s election attorneys so late at night. Perhaps he stopped by to give a morale boost. Or perhaps the former head of the Defense Intelligence Agency under President Obama and former Trump national security advisor is lending his expertise in national security and intelligence to Trump’s legal team as reports come out of votes being routed overseas for processing by a foreign company before being routed back to the States.

TRENDING: “Drop and Roll” — How The 2020 Election Was Stolen From President Donald Trump (Video)

Sydney Powell, Flynn’s attorney in his effort to dismiss the long-running bogus federal criminal case against him by the Deep State, is also working to help the Trump campaign in its elections fight.

The trio had plenty to smile about after news broke Wednesday night that the two GOP Wayne County, Michigan members of the Board of Canvassers rescinded their coerced vote from Tuesday to certify the Wayne County vote despite massive irregularities.

Also Wednesday night, Republicans on the Wisconsin Board of Elections were able to block efforts by Democrats to enact last minute changes to the state’s recount procedures after the Trump campaign filed and paid earlier Wednesday for a recount of two counties, Milwaukee and Dane.

Excerpt from a report by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:

At 11:30 p.m., after 5 ½ hours of often rancorous debate, the commission unanimously approved the recount. The commissioners inability to get along suggested the recount will be brutal and will likely end in a courtroom. President Donald Trump sought the recount Wednesday in Dane and Milwaukee counties after he lost the state by about 20,600 votes to Joe Biden. That’s a margin of about 0.6 percentage points. The recount is to begin Friday and be finished by Dec. 1, in time for the state to certify the results. …The commissioners deadlocked on key provisions of its recount manual, such as whether absentee ballot applications need to be reviewed as part of the recount. Their inability to reach an agreement on that issue left in place guidance that says those applications must be reviewed — even though that isn’t the case, according to the commission’s staff. The Democrats said the counties should follow the state’s recount law and not necessarily the recount manual the commission approved. Thomsen said the state’s manual comes with an asterisk because the commission deadlocked on some elements of it. Knudson didn’t care for how Thomsen characterized their disagreements. “We never voted on an asterisk,” Knudson responded…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

