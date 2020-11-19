https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/wow-rudy-60000-ballots-milwaukee-county-40000-ballots-dane-county-tossed-video/

If you count the lawful votes, Trump won in Wisconsin. If you count the legal votes, Trump wins Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes.

Rudy went on to say 60,000 ballots in Milwaukee County and 40,000 ballots in Dane County should be thrown out.

The Trump Campaign paid for a recount in these two counties in Wisconsin. They believe the ballots will be thrown out!

Rudy isn’t just hitting the voting fraud. He’s hitting the #journalism fraud. — Ron Coleman (@RonColeman) November 19, 2020

Here is the video:

