VP Mike Pence had a coronavirus task force briefing today at the White House. Coming on the heels of the Rudy Giuliani, Sidney Powell and Jenna Ellis press conference earlier in the day, the gathered media were eager to weigh in, but Pence didn’t give them the opportunity. The result was a bunch of shouted comments that might as well have been scripted by the Democrats:

“You’re all undermining the Democratic election! Every one of you!” Reporters scream at @VP and the coronavirus task force following the latest update. pic.twitter.com/SPttoVevgW — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) November 20, 2020

Chaos erupts as VP Pence walks away from the podium

pic.twitter.com/01U4TaIwW6 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 19, 2020

Reporters erupted in outrage when Vice President Pence and the White House Coronavirus Task Force ended their first press briefing in months without taking any questions https://t.co/mIVVqgtIcp pic.twitter.com/GKEPcCvt77 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 19, 2020

Considering what we’ve witnessed from the media the last four years (and beyond) that’s something else:

they never once quibbled over the four years they helped to undermine a previous election. i guess they’re letting it all out now. https://t.co/WEG6SELY9G — GregGutfeld (@greggutfeld) November 20, 2020

Nope. These same people pushed “Russia collusion” until they were blue in the face. The projection on display ever since the Trump team has contested election results in certain states is overwhelming.

Remember that time Al Gore contested an election and the MSM screamed that he was undermining democracy? https://t.co/geKgyopRWx — American Elephant™ (@TheElephantsKid) November 19, 2020

Is there any profession less self-aware than the DC press?

Are these the same reporters who coo and purr at Joe Biden on the very rare occasions he deigns to have a mini-press conference? https://t.co/klC7Guur4q — Miranda Devine (@mirandadevine) November 20, 2020

Yep, those are some of the same ones!

The media is imploding right before our eyes. https://t.co/mfWfUnU9QJ — Call me President Elect 🇺🇸 (@Massanthrope) November 19, 2020

This behavior is 100% for the camera rolling in the background. They should turn it off so these children have no incentive to do their performance art https://t.co/vzZGnrJlgN — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) November 20, 2020

Nope, wasn’t chaos. He was completely in control. The media was the one soiling their drawers. https://t.co/CySExUF6xK — TEXAS AF!/Nationalist 🇺🇸 (@Troy75801) November 20, 2020

I could watch this all day. The media is becoming unhinged. https://t.co/YtX5h7D9qU — Marvin Wright (@kemper34) November 20, 2020

Rudy and Sidney pushed a few buttons today😎👊🇺🇸 https://t.co/hx0Telf0eI — Jonathan Adams #ExoneratedGenFlynn (@TheRealJonAdams) November 19, 2020

Are these “reporters” in the room or interns from the @DNC ?? https://t.co/WqKlMh8Tkk — J. Christian Adams (@ElectionLawCtr) November 20, 2020

“Yes” on both counts.

