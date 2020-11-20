https://www.dailywire.com/news/actor-kevin-sorbo-mocks-newsoms-curfew-pennsylvanias-mask-mandate

Actor Kevin Sorbo harshly mocked both California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf for their strict COVID-19 restrictions.

On Thursday, Gavin Newsom imposed a month-long curfew on the state of California just one day after a scandal erupted over photos of him appearing to violate his own edicts by attending a maskless birthday party with people not from his household at a ritzy Napa Valley restaurant.

“Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together–we can flatten the curve again,” Newsom said on Twitter.

“The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm,” said Newsom in a statement. “It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Given that no scientist has presented evidence testifying whether or not COVID-19 gains an extra level of potency between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., Sorbo roasted the order’s seemingly arbitrary curfew.

“I almost got Covid back in august, thankfully I made it back to my house at 9:58 PM, right before the 10 PM curfew,” tweeted the former “Hercules” actor.

“If the first lockdown worked, why do we need a second one? If the first lockdown didn’t work, why would we do a second one? Just asking,” he later added.

One day earlier, Sorbo mocked Pennsylvania for going so far to impose a mask mandate while people are inside their own homes.

“So in Pennsylvania you have to wear a mask inside your own home. How exactly will they enforce that? I smell the stench of an overreaching government,” he tweeted.

As The Daily Wire reported on Wednesday, Dr. Rachel L. Levine, secretary of health for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, said people hosting others outside their household should wear masks.

“Strengthening masking order,” the department posted on Twitter. “Masks are still required. Indoors: masks now required anytime you’re with people outside of your household, even if you’re socially distant. Applies to all indoor facilities + if you have people in your home not part of your household.”

Joe Biden said on Thursday that he will not support a national shutdown if he does assume the presidency.

“I am not going to shut down the economy, period. I’m going to shut down the virus. … I’ll say it again. No national shutdown. No. National. Shutdown,” said Biden. “Because every region, every area, every community can be different. And so there’s no circumstance which I can see that would require a total national shutdown. I think that would be counterproductive.”

