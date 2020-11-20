https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/president-trump-carries-campaign-senator-joni-ernst-calls-accuses-attorneys-lying/

After President Trump carried her over the finish line in what should have been an easy win, Senator Joni Ernst shows her true colors and blasts the President and his attorneys fighting to save the Union.

Someone close to Joni needs to tell her to start getting her information from honest conservative sites and not the New York Times or any other Big Media or Big Tech firm. Her comments are ignorant to the point of being abusive because she just isn’t seeking or obtaining the truth.

Today it’s reported than Ernst has no clue what’s going on.

Sen. Joni Ernst rebuked assertions from the Trump campaign that politicians may have bribed their way into winning their respective races. TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO) The Iowa Republican, who won her own tightly contested Senate race in Iowa, said that what Sidney Powell, one of the attorneys assisting the Trump campaign’s legal battles nationwide, suggested during a press conference on Thursday was “absolutely outrageous.” Powell insisted that any number of “Republican or Democratic candidates” could have “paid to have the system rigged to work for them,” but did not provide evidence to support the claim. “To insinuate that Republican and Democratic candidates paid to throw off this election, I think, is absolutely outrageous, and I do take offense to that,” Ernst said during a Thursday interview with Fox News Radio’s Guy Benson. “For those of us that do stand up and represent our states in a dignified manner, we believe in honesty. We believe in the integrity of our election system, which is why I do believe that, if there is fraud out there, it should be brought to the court’s attention,” Ernst added. “To have that accusation just offhandedly thrown out there, just to confuse our voters across the United States, I think that is absolutely wrong.”

Ernst has no idea of the track record of Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, Joe DiGenova, Jenna Ellis or others on the Trump legal team. For Ernst to even suggest that these storied attorneys with impeccable records of integrity are lying, is grotesque.

Wake up Ernst. The President saved your campaign. Time for you to study a bit and learn the facts before repeating garbage pushed by Big Media.

