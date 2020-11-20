https://www.theepochtimes.com/america-is-talking-nov-20-pattern-of-election-fraud-in-disputed-states-celebrating-thanksgiving-during-covid_3587842.html

In this episode of America Is Talking, we take a look at what’s happening in disputed states such as Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. Is there a pattern of election fraud? Joining us for the discussion is Guy Lewis, former United States Attorney for the Southern District of Florida; Jazmine M. Early, a Republican poll challenger from Macomb County, Michigan; and Rick Baas, communications director for the Milwaukee County Republican Party in Wisconsin.

Then, we ask three Americans from across the country how they’re spending Thanksgiving this year. How has COVID impacted their plans?

