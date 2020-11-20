https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/angry-leftists-stalk-harass-michigan-gop-senate-majority-leader-airport-visit-white-house-video/

Far left thugs with “We the People Michigan” stalked Michigan Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey on Friday morning and harassed him through the airport.

Shirkey was on his way to Washington DC for a meeting at the White House.

The radical leftists were chanting, “Count all votes!”

(Even the fraudulent ones)

Michigan GOP Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey was caught by activists at the airport this morning after he was invited to the White House by Trump pic.twitter.com/8cwc4JkYdd — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 20, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Here’s a full video by “We The People” organizers.

They need a new camera guy.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The post Angry Leftists Stalk and Harass Michigan GOP Senate Majority Leader at Airport Before His Visit to the White House (Video) appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

