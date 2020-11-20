https://noqreport.com/2020/11/20/astrazeneca-fda-under-fire-for-lack-of-transparency-over-us-clinical-trials-for-covid-19-vaccine/

(Natural News) Scientists have slammed the Food and Drug Administration for refusing to disclose its reasons for staying clinical trials for AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine. The drug maker previously paused global trials for its vaccine candidate after a participant in the U.K. exhibited neurological symptoms. Currently, trials have resumed worldwide, except the U.S.

According to Gigi Gronvall, an immunologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, both the FDA and AstraZeneca should be more open about why the trial for the coronavirus vaccine remains on pause, especially since it’s being developed under “extraordinary times.”

“It’s important for everyone to be transparent and honest,” Gronvall added. “Eventually, it’s the public who will either take this vaccine or not.”

For Ashish Jha, the dean of Brown University‘s School of Public Health, clinical trials for the COVID-19 vaccine demand utmost transparency, despite drugmaker’s practice to avoid giving out information in the middle of a trial.

Despite these calls, both the FDA and AstraZeneca have yet to explain why the trial hasn’t resumed. In a statement, the drugmaker only said that the FDA is still conducting a review of information and that trials will only commence after the agency sends its approval.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Lack of transparency, rushed pace undermine public trust

AstraZeneca’s vaccine candidate is among the leading vaccines currently developed in a race the halt the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. It’s also one of the few candidates in phase 3 trials, the last stages of vaccine development. Jha has expressed concern that public confidence in getting immunized may wane with the trial’s continued stay.

When the pause was first announced in September, both AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford, which sponsored trials in the U.K., refused to go into detail regarding the adverse event. A document addressed to volunteers after resuming trials only said that the participant experienced “unexplained neurological symptoms.” Details of the adverse event – including what the condition was – were revealed only during a private conference call between AstraZeneca’s chief executive officer Pascal Soriot and some investors of the company. News website STAT gained access to the information shared during the call and reported that the participant exhibited symptoms of transverse myelitis, an inflammation of the spinal cord that can be triggered by an immune response to a virus.

It was also confirmed through the call that AstraZeneca’s vaccine trials had been halted before. In July, a participant exhibited neurological symptoms, which were later found to be caused by multiple sclerosis, an unrelated condition to COVID-19. (Related: Prediction: The insidious COVID-19 vaccine will infect you with a virus that will lead to an outbreak of a new COVID-21 pandemic.)

While researchers are legally required to keep patient information private, some experts question the decision to withhold further details of the volunteer’s condition on the basis of confidentiality. Bioethicist and physician Paul Komesaroff of Monash University in Australia said that it’s still possible to provide information in a manner that avoids identifying a particular individual yet still provides a summary of the issue.

“It is of concern that they sought to avoid doing so,” Komesaroff told Nature.

The backlash on AstraZeneca came just as public trust in COVID-19 vaccines appeared to be dipping in the past few months. In a recent survey of more than 10,000 U.S. adults, the Pew Research Center in Washington found that the number of Americans who would definitely or probably get a vaccine to prevent COVID-19 dropped from 72 percent in May to 51 percent in September. When asked about the pace of the vaccine approval process, nearly 80 percent said that it was moving too quickly without fully establishing safety and effectiveness.

Vaccines for COVID-19 are being developed under compressed timelines in a bid to stop the pandemic as early as possible. The federal government’s Operation Warp Speed aims to produce and deliver 300 million doses of vaccines by January next year.

Pandemic.news has more on the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources include:

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

