https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/disgusting-tucker-carlson-doubles-hits-sidney-powell-says-no-evidence-switching-votes-11-times-got-caught-switching-votes-video/

For the record — Before I really rip into Tucker let me just say he is a very nice person.

I truly have no idea what the hell is going on with him this week.

* * * * * * * * * *

On Thursday night Tucker Carlson from FOX News told his audience that he invited Attorney Sidney Powell on his show to share evidence of elections software flipping votes. Tucker said Sidney got angry and refused to provide evidence for voting software flipping votes.

On Friday morning Maria Bartiromo asked Sidney Powell what happened and for her response.

Sidney blasted Tucker Carlson.

TRENDING: AWFUL. Tucker Carlson Doubles Down, Hits Sidney Powell and Says No Evidence of Switching Votes — HERE ARE 11 TIMES THEY GOT CAUGHT SWITCHING VOTES (Video)

Maria Bartiromo: How did you respond to Tucker Carlson? Did you get angry with the show because they texted you and asked you to provide evidence of what you’re alleging? Sidney Powell: No, I didn’t get angry with the request to provide evidence in fact I sent an affidavit to Tucker that I had not even attached to a pleading yet to help him understand the situation and I offered him another witness who could explain the mathematics of the statistical evidence far better than I can. I’m not really a numbers person. But he was very insulting, demanding and rude and I told him not to contact me again in those terms.

Trump attorney Sidney Powell fires back: Tucker Carlson was ‘insulting, demanding, and rude’ — https://t.co/leMZ1Scj7d — for @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/CTDKxZnJql — Daniel Chaitin (@danielchaitin7) November 20, 2020

Now this…

On Friday night Tucker Carlson doubled down and denied there was any proof of vote switching during the 2020 presidential election.

An update on our reporting on Sidney Powell’s voter fraud investigation. Watch. pic.twitter.com/ho6Dkv0IXf — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 21, 2020

Tucker Carlson told his audience there is no evidence of votes being switched. But we sent him at least one video on the voter fraud we revealed with the help of several IT specialists, auditors and accountants.

Here is what we sent Tucker Carlson on Friday morning after his spat with Sidney Powell.

The Gateway Pundit has also posted numerous reports on machines switching votes in numerous states.

We have yet to receive ANY PUSHBACK on any of these reports.



In Virginia–

In Virginia–

Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Virginia–

Impossible ballot ratios in Michigan–

Michigan–

Michigan and other states–

Wisconsin–

Milwaukee, Wisconsin–

And what the hell was this in Rock County Wisconsin?

No one has explained this to us so far this week.

And President Trump has also tweeted out two charts that CLEARLY show election fraud in Wisconsin and Michigan.

Look at this in Michigan! A day AFTER the election, Biden receives a dump of 134,886 votes at 6:31AM! https://t.co/CTDaWTNs29 pic.twitter.com/nSmc2olraF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 20, 2020

If Tucker Carlson has not seen any switching of ballots it’s because he doesn’t want to see it.

His refusal to investigate the facts is very disappointing.

.@TuckerCarlson you are not being genuine in how you represented yourself to @SidneyPowell1 Why are you acting like a “Bell Ringer” and not a real journalist as @DineshDSouza highlights in his outstanding video below. Seek truth not vengeance 💪🇺🇸 https://t.co/ejXUNRcFFU — General Flynn (@GenFlynn) November 21, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

