White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany held a briefing today, and most of the questions centered on either the Trump campaign contesting election results in several states, or the forthcoming coronavirus vaccine.

Not unlike yesterday’s briefing from VP Mike Pence, there was an eruption of reporter comments when McEnany ended the presser. But before she walked away, McEnany had something to say to a CNN journo:

Isn’t it funny how the press takes such offense to anybody from Team Trump saying they’re activists when they spend every hour of every day of every week proving that accusation true?

Day ain’t over yet though!

