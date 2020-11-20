https://americanmilitarynews.com/2020/11/biden-just-announced-new-white-house-senior-staff-here-they-are/?utm_source=bgin&utm_campaign=alt&utm_medium=facebook

President-elect Joe Biden selected four more members of his White House senior staff on Friday morning. However, President Donald Trump has not yet conceded the election, alleging voter fraud, mishandling of votes, and more.

The announcement stated Mala Adiga will serve as Jill Biden’s policy director, Carlos Elizondo will serve as White House Social Secretary, Cathy Russell will serve as Director of the White House Office of Presidential Personnel, and Louisa Terrell will serve as Director of the White House Office of Legislative Affairs.

All four of the new staff members previously worked in the Obama-Biden administration.

“I’m proud to name additional members of our team who will help deliver the change America needs in these difficult times. Their dedication to overcoming the challenges facing our country today are rooted in their diverse backgrounds and experiences. They will serve the American people and help build back better, creating a more just, equitable, and united nation,” said President-elect Joe Biden.

The new staff members will report to Ron Klain, who has worked alongside Biden for decades, who was named White House Chief of Staff on Nov. 11.

“To bring President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris’ agenda to life you must have a boundless team of experts ready for day one. Today’s appointees are respected leaders who will bring a commitment to serving the American people each and every day. They will support our work to build an administration and White House that represents America and delivers results,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain.

The Biden transition team also announced nine new White House senior staff members on Tuesday.

Anthony Bernal, Senior Advisor to Dr. Jill Biden

Mike Donilon, Senior Advisor to the President

Jen O’Malley Dillon, Deputy Chief of Staff

Dana Remus, Counsel to the President

Julissa Reynoso Pantaleon, Chief of Staff to Dr. Jill Biden

Steve Ricchetti, Counselor to the President

Cedric Richmond, Senior Advisor to the President and Director of the White House Office of Public Engagement

Julie Rodriguez, Director of the White House Office of Intergovernmental Affairs

Annie Tomasini, Director of Oval Office Operations

“President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris have an ambitious and urgent agenda for action. The team we have already started to assemble will enable us to meet the challenges facing our country on day one,” said incoming White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said after the announcement.

