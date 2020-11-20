https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fb83c60fcf548787cfea1cf
Former RNC Chair Michael Steele says Trump’s not going away, and the Republican Party’s defenseless against him so far….
It was Margaret Thatcher, the former Prime Minister of Britain, who famously said, “The problem with Socialism is that you…
A man has been arrested in Berlin on suspicion of killing another person amid reports he might have eaten his victim as prosecutors say they have found indications of cannibalism in the case….
Multiple people were injured in a shooting at the Mayfair Mall in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, on Friday, the local mayor said. …
(LMT ONLINE) – An 81-year-old former Marine from suburban Chicago used his grandfather’s antique Irish walking stick to chase off three burglars and deliver one a thump in the head for his trouble. Da…