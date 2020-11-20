http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/cQOBU6eDSq4/

Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, would-be White House Deputy Chief of Staff for a Biden administration, managed Robert ‘Beto’ O’Rourke’s 2020 campaign and pushed “mandatory” buybacks for certain firearms.

During a September 12, 2019, Democrat debate, O’Rourke said, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47.”

Fox News reports less than a month later, O’Malley Dillon appeared in a video pushing “mandatory” buybacks. She said:

We are actually the only campaign with a plan…that supports mandatory buybacks of weapons of war. An assault weapon ban is very, very important, and we need to have it. But that only takes weapons of war off the streets in the future. It does nothing for weapons of war that are currently out there.

Both Biden and Kamala Harris have voiced support for mandatory buybacks as well.

On September 7, 2019, Breitbart News reported Harris expressed support for a government-mandated buyback of AR-15 rifles. Bloomberg reported Harris had not worked out all the details on how the buyback would work, but she said, “I think it’s a good idea.”

More bad news for gun grabbers https://t.co/ALRhHcEEns — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) November 17, 2020

During a November 6, 2019, CNN interview, Biden answered in the affirmative when asked if he planned to come after guns. CNN’s Anderson Cooper said, “So, to gun owners out there who say, well, a Biden administration means they’re going to come for my guns?”

Biden replied, “Bingo. You’re right if you have an assault weapon. The fact of the matter is, they should be illegal, period.”

Biden did not mince words during the early August 2019 Democrat debate, saying: “Folks, look, and I would buy back [assault] weapons. We already started talking about that. We tried to get it done. I think it can be done. And it should be demanded that we do it. And that’s a good expenditure of money.”

On November 17, 2020, Breitbart News reported National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) figures showing Americans own roughly 434 million firearms. And 19.8 million of those are categorized as Modern Sporting Rifles, i.e., AR-15s, AK-47s, and variants of both, together with similar rifle platforms.

.@DonaldJTrumpJr: “Gun owners, you think it stops at AR-15s? Then it will be semi-automatic shotguns.” https://t.co/vIwpdx76nN — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) October 23, 2020

So, Americans own nearly 20 million firearms that would fall into the category of those which Biden, Harris, and O’Malley Dillon have targeted for government mandated buyback.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

