A representation of virtual currency Bitcoin is seen in this illustration taken November 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

November 20, 2020

LONDON (Reuters) – Bitcoin <BTC=BTSP> rose to a three-year high of $18,600 on Friday, up 4.5% on the day and close to its all-time high of just under $20,000.

Bitcoin has gained over 16% so far this week – its biggest weekly gain since June 2019 – and is up over 160% this year.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Howcroft; Editing by Tom Wilson)

