Jim Acosta is stupid angry because Pence wouldn’t take his stupid questions.

Oh the HORROR, Pence didn’t stick around so a bunch of puppets could scream at him and ask him stupid questions about the bad orange man.

Whatever will they DO?

Acosta and the media really need to get over themselves. The rest of us got over them years ago.

#MediaIsLosing

It’s always been a game for them.

And by trying to get rid of the one guy who was making them money they’ve made themselves irrelevant.

Good times.

Oops.

So the way they always behave. Sure.

Not enough ointment on the planet for Jim’s butthurt.

***

