https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/11/20/boo-freakin-hoo-jim-acosta-going-full-out-argle-bargle-rar-when-pence-wont-answer-his-stupid-questions-backfires-hilariously/

Jim Acosta is stupid angry because Pence wouldn’t take his stupid questions.

Outrageous that the VP would not take questions at a news briefing as the president is raising questions about the legitimacy of the election. “Are you on board with what Trump is doing or not?” is a question he should be prepared to answer. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) November 19, 2020

Oh the HORROR, Pence didn’t stick around so a bunch of puppets could scream at him and ask him stupid questions about the bad orange man.

Whatever will they DO?

Acosta and the media really need to get over themselves. The rest of us got over them years ago.

#MediaIsLosing

But people are dying, Jim @Acosta. The fact that THIS would have been topic A, B, C, D, and E through W or X in terms of questioning shows how this is all a game for you and your colleagues. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) November 19, 2020

It’s always been a game for them.

And by trying to get rid of the one guy who was making them money they’ve made themselves irrelevant.

Good times.

Also seems worth noting that CNN wasn’t carrying the briefing. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) November 19, 2020

Oops.

The reporters acted like whiny 3 year olds. Ranting and raving. — Ginny (@ginkates) November 20, 2020

So the way they always behave. Sure.

Like a child with ADHD, Jim is incapable of staying on subject. — Joel A (@AppyJoel) November 20, 2020

Put some ointment on your Butthurt. — Eric Shinn (@ThreeLegPants) November 20, 2020

Not enough ointment on the planet for Jim’s butthurt.

***

Related:

NICE try: Blue-check toolbag tries walking back ‘deprogramming Trump supporters’ comments BUT conservatives ain’t havin’ any OF IT

REEE! neontaster points out plenty of the ‘privileged class’ aka straight white men have sh*t lives and SJWs lose their ever-loving MINDS

‘You, and your ideas, get worse by the DAY’: Brain trust AOC mocked for her bright idea on how to get COVID ‘under control’ and LO

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

