On Thursday during the Trump Campaign press conference Attorney Sidney Powell weighed in on the Dominion-Smartmatic servers that were reportedly confiscated in Germany.

Powell confirmed the reports were legitimate.

Reporter Emerald Robinson: There were reports that a piece of hardware possibly a server was picked up in Germany. Is that true and is it related to this? Attorney Sidney Powell: That is true. It is somehow related to this. But I do not know if good guys got it or bad guys got it.

Later this evening Sidney Powell joined Lou Dobbs and was asked again about the SCYTL raid in Germany.

Sidney disclosed more on the incident last night with Lou Dobbs saying there “should be scads of of evidence of frankly an international criminal conspiracy of the worst sort.

This morning Attorney Sidney Powell went on with Glenn Beck. Powell told Glenn the servers from ScytI in Germany were in fact confiscated and “I AM HEARING THAT IS WAS OUR FORCES THAT GOT THE SERVERS.”

Sidney Powell: “The servers from Scytl were confiscated the other day. I’m hearing it was our forces that got those servers. So I think the government is now working on an investigation of what really happened.”

This is great news!

If true, this may explain Dominion’s recent actions. Earlier today they refused to testify before a Pennsylvania House Committee and last night they reportedly lawyered up.

Sidney Powell triples-down on the Scytl servers this morning on Glenn Beck’s radio show: pic.twitter.com/myQoetgRuS — Sara Thatcher (@SaraThatcherCA) November 20, 2020

