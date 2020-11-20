https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-dominion-voting-systems-backs-testifying-pennsylvania-state-house-committee-hiding/

Dominion Voting Systems backed out from testifying before a Pennsylvania House Committee on Friday.

BREAKING: Last night, officials with Dominion Voter Systems backed out of testifying before the Pennsylvania House State Govt Committee today. PA House Republicans will hold a press conference this morning to address Dominion’s failure to appear.

Dominion Voting supply the systems for voting in the swing states of Pennsylvania, Nevada, Arizona, Michigan etc.

In 2014 & 2015 they donated $50,000 to the Clinton Foundation. https://t.co/8N693cQRKF pic.twitter.com/BrQUFYD8gq

— David Atherton (@DaveAtherton20) November 20, 2020