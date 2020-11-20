https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-don-jr-tests-positive-for-covid-19

Donald Trump Jr. tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week, making him the second of President Donald Trump’s children to contract the virus.

“Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result,” a spokesperson for Trump Jr. said, according to Bloomberg. “He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines.”

Trump Jr., the president’s oldest son, came down with the virus weeks after the president’s youngest son, Barron. The president himself and the first lady suffered a bout in early October, with Trump spending several days convalescing at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

