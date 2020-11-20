https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/breaking-kyle-rittenhouse-finally-released-2-million-cash-bond/

Kyle Rittenhouse has been released from jail on a $2 million cash bond, paid for largely by donations from patriotic Americans.

The 17-year-old killed two people during the riots in Kenosha, in what supporters and his lawyers say was self-defense. He is charged with intentional homicide, reckless endangerment and being a minor in possession of a firearm.

Many believe that the teenager is facing politically motivated trumped up charges.

People who have supported the teen, who has not yet been convicted of any crimes, have faced extreme censorship on social media — as the Big Tech overlords immediately decided of his guilt.

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

The man who fired the first shots from behind Rittenhouse during the fatal incident in Kenosha has been also been charged, but his took much longer.

According to the charging document, obtained by The Gateway Pundit, while investigating the shooting by Rittenhouse, Kenosha detectives obtained videos in which Ziminski “was holding a black handgun, which he was holding in his left hand, pointing downward. Detective Howard reports that in reviewing multiple other videos, he was able to see the defendant and Kelly Ziminski, in and around multiple other people on the streets, and the defendant was seen holding the handgun down at his side in said videos.”

“In another video, the defendant and Kelly are seen walking near a fire in the area of the Ultimate Gas Station lot. In later video, the defendant’s right arm is seen on the video, which is taken near 63rd Street and Sheridan Road, in the City and County of Kenosha, State of Wisconsin. Detective Howard reports the defendant’s arm pointing the gun upward towards the sky,” the document explains. “Detective Howard observed a muzzle flash emit from the handgun, and heard a gunshot at the same time. In another video, the defendant is clearly seen at that same location. The defendant is seen walking in the same area, holding his right arm upwards, and firing off one shot from his handgun. The defendant and his wife are then seen leaving the area. Several other people are in the nearby vicinity when the defendant fires the handgun.”

Rittenhouse is due back in court on Dec. 3 for a preliminary hearing.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

