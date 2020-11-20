https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-rep-mike-garcia-who-flipped-ca-seat-red-in-may-election-declares-victory-ahead-of-major-media-outlets

Republican Congressman Mike Garcia (R-CA) has declared victory against Democratic opponent Christy Smith, who he previously defeated in a May 2020 special election following the resignation of Congresswoman Katie Hill (D-CA), who previously occupied the seat.

“After a long, tough fight, I am proud to earn the privilege of serving CA-25 for another 2 years,” Garcia tweeted to his supporters late Friday evening. “With only a few remaining ballots to be counted, victory is clear.”

“A tip of the hat to Christy Smith who ran an excellent and aggressive campaign. Running in these elections is difficult, and she did it with grace. I extend this compliment to all 18 opponents I faced in the last 12 months who also were compelled to serve with hopes to represent this beautiful district,” Garcia continued.

“I am honored by the supporters who voted for me and humbled by those who did not. In the end, I will work hard for each and every one of you. And for our nation,” he said.

My statement on election results: pic.twitter.com/qehimJtler — Mike Garcia (@MikeGarcia2020) November 21, 2020

As of publication, no major media outlets have called a winner in the race. DecisionDeskHQ, an elections tracker that shows the latest tallies for the House race, currently has Garcia leading Smith by exactly 400 votes, a slim .12% margin.

Smith, in an apparent response to Garcia’s victory declaration, simply tweeted: “Patience is a virtue.”

Patience is a virtue. — Christy Smith (@ChristyforCA25) November 21, 2020

