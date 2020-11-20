https://www.oann.com/brexit-deal-still-snagged-on-three-main-issues-eu-envoys-told-2/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=brexit-deal-still-snagged-on-three-main-issues-eu-envoys-told-2

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

November 20, 2020

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The EU and Britain are very close to agreement on most issues as time runs out for a trade deal but they are still at odds over fishing rights, guarantees of fair competition and ways to solve future disputes, an EU official told ambassadors in Brussels.

“We are both close and far away. It seems that we are very close to agreement on most issues but differences on the three contentious issues persist,” a senior European Union diplomat said after ambassadors were briefed on Friday by an EU negotiator.

(Reporting by John Chalmers)

