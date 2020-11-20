https://www.oann.com/broncos-will-not-allow-fans-after-sundays-home-game/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=broncos-will-not-allow-fans-after-sundays-home-game

November 20, 2020

This weekend’s game against the Miami Dolphins will serve as the last time this season that the Denver Broncos will host fans at Empower Field at Mile High.

The Broncos announced Friday that fans will not be allowed to attend their remaining three home games because of the spike in coronavirus cases in the Denver area.

“In consultation with state officials and public health experts, the Denver Broncos have made the decision that Sunday will be the final game played in front of fans at Empower Field at Mile High this season,” the team said in a statement.

“Although we are confident in our strong safety protocols and have no evidence of any COVID-19 transmission traced to our home games, the increase in cases and hospitalizations locally requires us to adjust our future plans. Taking this precaution is consistent with the recent guidelines issued by local officials to limit gatherings with the holiday season approaching.”

“Working in close partnership with the state, the Broncos are fully committed to keeping our community and team safe while doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. As we make this difficult decision, we want to recognize the dedication of our guest relations, stadium and part-time staff for safely and successfully hosting fans through our first five home games.”

After Sunday’s game against the visiting Dolphins (6-3), the Broncos (3-6) will host the New Orleans Saints on Nov. 29, the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 20 and the Las Vegas Raiders on Jan. 3.

–Field Level Media

