https://www.theblaze.com/news/kevin-sorbo-california-lockdown-pennsylvania-mask-mandate

Christian actor Kevin Sorbo blasted California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and Pennsylvania Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf for their most recent COVID-19 lockdown measures and guidelines.

What’s a brief history here?

Newsom on Thursday announced a month-long, statewide “limited Stay at Home Order” amid a coronavirus spike across the state.

In a tweet, Newsom wrote, “Due to the rise in #COVID19 cases, CA is issuing a limited Stay at Home Order. Non-essential work and gatherings must stop from 10pm-5am in counties in the purple tier. This will take effect at 10pm on Saturday and remain for 1 month. Together — we can flatten the curve again.”

In a statement on the new mandate, Newsom — who has been under fire for attending a large, indoor birthday dinner party at a posh Napa-area restaurant — added, “The virus is spreading at a pace we haven’t seen since the start of this pandemic, and the next several days and weeks will be critical to stop the surge. We are sounding the alarm. It is crucial that we act to decrease transmission and slow hospitalizations before the death count surges. We’ve done it before and we must do it again.”

Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania’s health secretary, announced on Thursday that masks are now required inside private Pennsylvania homes when members of different households gather.

What are the details?

Over the last several days, Sorbo took to Twitter in response to Newsom and Wolf’s latest orders and joked, “I almost got Covid back in august, thankfully I made it back to my house at 9:58 PM, right before the 10 PM curfew.”

He later added, “If the first lockdown worked, why do we need a second one? If the first lockdown didn’t work, why would we do a second one? Just asking[.]”

Sorbo also took aim at Pennsylvania’s mask mandate.

“So in Pennsylvania you have to wear a mask inside your own home,” he wrote on Twitter. “How exactly will they enforce that? I smell the stench of an overreaching government.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

