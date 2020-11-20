https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cringe-joe-biden-tries-speak-spanish-nancy-pelosi-mi-casa-casa-video/

Joe Biden is out of his mind.

78-year-old Joe Biden met with 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi on Friday.

Biden tried to act cool by speaking Spanish to Speaker Pelosi, but he messed that up too.

“In my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa,” Biden said to Pelosi.

It’s actually, “Mi casa es su casa.”

WATCH:

President-Elect Joe Biden to Speaker Pelosi: “In my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa. I’m going to need you. I hope we’re going to spend a lot of time together.” pic.twitter.com/OkJB1xIM9v — The Hill (@thehill) November 20, 2020

Twitter users reacted to Joe Biden’s flub.

“Mi casa, You casa?” Lol — David Derringer (@davealoft) November 20, 2020

Is this a senior living facility? — Z (@Zack_with_a_K) November 20, 2020

It’s “su casa” not “you casa” 🙄 — Elizabeth (@elugorivera) November 20, 2020

Please never attempt to speak Spanish again. — Pippy Longsticking (@PLongsticking) November 20, 2020

Mi casa you casa????? Lol. Wow he’s trilingual. — President-Elect Unity Kraken (@cretin_the) November 20, 2020

If you’re going to use a Spanish term, how about you learn how to say it correctly! Don’t disrespect my people like that. — Kevin Romero (@KevinRomero87) November 20, 2020

