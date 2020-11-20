https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cringe-joe-biden-tries-speak-spanish-nancy-pelosi-mi-casa-casa-video/

Joe Biden is out of his mind.

78-year-old Joe Biden met with 80-year-old Nancy Pelosi on Friday.

Biden tried to act cool by speaking Spanish to Speaker Pelosi, but he messed that up too.

“In my Oval Office, mi casa, you casa,” Biden said to Pelosi.

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

It’s actually, “Mi casa es su casa.”

WATCH:

Twitter users reacted to Joe Biden’s flub.

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...