https://www.oann.com/death-toll-rises-to-28-in-uganda-protests-after-bobi-wines-arrest-police/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=death-toll-rises-to-28-in-uganda-protests-after-bobi-wines-arrest-police

People ride motorcycles as smoke rises from burning objects in a street in Kampala, Uganda November 18, 2020 in this screen grab obtained by Reuters from a social media video on November 20, 2020. THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. MANDATORY CREDIT. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

November 20, 2020

By Elias Biryabarema

KAMPALA (Reuters) – Twenty eight people have died in protests in Uganda triggered by the arrest of presidential candidate and pop star Bobi Wine, police said on Friday, up from a toll of 16 given on Thursday.

Police spokesman, Fred Enanga, also told reporters that 577 suspects had been arrested across the country for alleged involvement in violence and other offences.

