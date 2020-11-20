https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/dekalb-county-georgia-elections-manager-fired-series-errors-audit-ballots/

Georgia – DeKalb County fired an election manager after a series of errors in the audit of ballots.

The now former employee: “blatantly disregarded the required processes” Dekalb’s numbers were off by 732 votes.

Dekalb county has fired an Election manager because of election count errors discovered during the audit. the now former employee: “blatantly disregarded the required processes” Dekalb’s numbers were off by 732 votes pic.twitter.com/lfNc2mclt9 — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 20, 2020

TRENDING: “He Was Insulting, Demanding and Rude and I Told Him to Never Contact Me Again” – Sidney Powell Goes off on Tucker Carlson (VIDEO)

WSBTV reported:

DeKalb County fired an elections manager on Friday after a series of errors as the county ran a state-ordered audit of ballots cast in the presidential race. A county statement said, “ It has come to our attention that a DeKalb VRE manager, who is now a former employee, failed to follow our established protocols and blatantly disregarded the required processes we utilize to account for and record all legal and verified ballots.” County elections officials said they found an additional 59 ballots that were omitted from the county’s final tally. They also said the fired employee is the same person who made a human error and forced a previous recertification. DeKalb’s hand count audit of ballots showed a difference of 732 votes from their original count.

These so-called errors don’t even cover signature mismatches since signature verification was not a part of the statewide audit.

A phony hand recount took place in Georgia and it still exposed the Democrat fraud.

A phony recount with only 1 election observer at every 10 tables still exposed the Democrat fraud.

In DeKalb County election observers caught an impossible batch of votes for Biden.

Had this counting error not been discovered, Biden would have gained enough votes from this one batch alone to cancel out Trump’s gains from Fayette, Floyd and Walton. — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

Joe Biden’s margin of victory in Dekalb matches tyrant Bashir Assad in Syria, Raul Castro in Cuba and Kim Jong Un in North Korea.

Biden’s margin of victory in this batch of votes (99.9%) bested Bashar al-Assad’s 2007 margin (97.6%) and Raul Castro’s 2008 margin (99.4%). It matched Kim Jong-il’s 2009 margin (99.9%). — David Shafer (@DavidShafer) November 18, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

