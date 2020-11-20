https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/democrats-never-deliver-covid-vaccine-warp-speed/

(CDN.COM) – Getting a vaccine normally takes three to five years. President Donald Trump got America a COVID vaccine in 8 months. Yes, he absolutely deserves credit. More importantly, there is no way former President Barack Obama, former Vice President Joe Biden, or any Democrat president today could have done it.

There are several reasons why a COVID vaccine would be years away had Democrats been in charge.

1) Democrats micro-manage everything.

They would have slowed the process by constantly sending in efficiency experts and compliance monitors. Trump got the hell out of the way and let the people who know how to do their jobs do them. Democrats worship academics who theorize about things at the expense of the professionals with real experience doing the actual work.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

