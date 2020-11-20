https://www.oann.com/deutsche-bank-ceo-foresees-balance-of-home-and-office-after-crisis/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=deutsche-bank-ceo-foresees-balance-of-home-and-office-after-crisis

November 20, 2020

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – The chief executive officer of Deutsche Bank, Christian Sewing, said on Friday that he foresees a hybrid model of working from both home and the office in the future.

Speaking at a conference in Frankfurt, Sewing stressed that in-person collaboration remained important and that the bank’s twin-tower headquarters in the city would be occupied next year.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; editing by Thomas Seythal)

