BREAKING NOW: Pfizer Says Their CoVID-19 Vaccine Likely 90%+ Effective in Stopping the Disease

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.09.20

Researchers at pharmaceutical giant Pfizer believe their possible CoVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective in stopping the disease; saying the medical breakthrough is a “great day for humanity.”

“Pfizer Inc PFE.N said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, battered the world’s economy and upended daily life,” reports Reuters.

Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is more than 90% effective https://t.co/opdJE7dgjF pic.twitter.com/CxMTk4WDBr — Reuters (@Reuters) November 9, 2020

“Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE BNTX.O are the first drugmakers to release successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. authorization this month for emergency use of the vaccine,” adds the agency.

“Today is a great day for science and humanity,” Albert Bourla, Pfizer’s chairman and chief executive, said.

“We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen,” he added.

Read the full report here.