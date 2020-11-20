https://www.theepochtimes.com/dominion-agreement-with-santa-clara-county-allows-staff-to-adjust-tally_3587364.html

A 2019 agreement between Santa Clara County and Dominion states the system allows staff to adjust the tally based on a review of scanned ballot images.

California’s Secretary of State says the system uses ImageCast X, which allows voters to use their paper ballot on the same machine to cast their vote.

Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell says the machines were designed to be easily hacked.

“The software itself was created with so many variables and so many backdoors that can be hooked up to the internet or a thumb drive stuck in it or whatever. But one of its most characteristic features is its ability to flip votes.”

She says ballots could be easily changed or thrown away.

“There’s been no oversight of Dominion or its software. Workers in each county were trained by Dominion but there’s no evidence of any monitoring otherwise.”

Forty counties in the state used Dominion.

In one county that did not use the system, Republicans flipped two congressional seats—in Orange County, Young Kim won the state’s 39th Congressional District, and Michelle Steel won California’s 48th congressional district.

Powell asserted on Nov. 19, “President Trump won by a landslide” and that she and her team will prove it.

