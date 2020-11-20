https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-dominion-backs-out-of-hearing-before-penn-legislature

Pennsylvania’s State Government Committee was scheduled to hold a hearing on Friday with Dominion Voting Systems, but on Thursday night, at the last minute, Dominion “lawyered up” and backed out of the hearing.

State Representative Seth Grove, Interim Chair for the State Government Committee and Chair of the Government Oversight Committee said that Dominion Voting Systems was used in 14 Pennsylvania counties. Those counties contain 1.3 million voters, representing 19 percent of voters in the state.

Grove said that they were going to have a hearing with Dominion, and that he was looking forward to hearing Dominion back their product and offer information to Pennsylvania voters.

“Last evening Dominion voting systems lawyered up and backed out of their commitment to the people of Pennsylvania to provide input in a public format in which 1.3 [million] Pennsylvanian’s entrusted. Instead of running toward the light of honesty and integrity, Dominion Voting Systems retreated to the darkness.

“Why? Why would a vendor of public goods fear discussing their products sold to the public for the public good? If Dominion’s products were successful and operated as they were supposed to why wouldn’t Dominion take the opportunity to publicly review its success?

“How hard is it to say our ballot machines worked exactly as promised and they are 100 percent accurate? Why after weeks of accusations has Dominion Voting Systems not released any analysis of the success of their voting machines to the public in order to stop their accusers in their tracks?

“If they have nothing to hide, why are they hiding from us? I am sad to report to the tax payers of Pennsylvania, the 1.3 million voters who trusted Dominion Voting Systems with their ballots that Dominion Voting Systems has hung you out to dry and slapped you in your faces.

“Not only are Pennsylvanians more skeptical, but the actions of Dominion Voting Systems last night led credibility to their accusers accusations. To date, the secretary of state has initiated no plans to address the concerns of Pennsylvanians.

“A concerning number of Pennsylvanians have lost faith in the integrity of our election process. If the elections were conducted above board, the secretary of state and the department would be falling all over themselves to verify the results and put to rest the mistrust of this election.

“Trust must be earned. It is up to Dominion Voting Systems to earn the voters’ trust. It is up to the secretary of state to invalidate and rumor or accusation.”



