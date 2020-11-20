https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/donald-trump-jr-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for Covid-19:

This has been confirmed by his spokesman:

He is reportedly asymptomatic, in quarantine and following medical guidelines:

As we told you earlier, Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son also tested positive for Covid-19 today. Andrew exposed members of the Trump legal team who have so far tested negative:

