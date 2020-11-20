https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/20/donald-trump-jr-tests-positive-for-covid-19/

Donald Trump Jr. has tested positive for Covid-19:

News: Don Jr, the president’s son, has tested positive for coronavirus. He escaped the virus when people around him got infected, including his girlfriend Kimberly, but now has it, per multiple sources. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

This has been confirmed by his spokesman:

Earlier this week @DonaldJTrumpJr

tested positive for coronavirus and has been quarantining at a private location, I’m told. He’s following all medically recommended COVID-19 guidelines, a spokesperson says. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) November 20, 2020

He is reportedly asymptomatic, in quarantine and following medical guidelines:

Confirming @JenniferJJacobs, a spokesman for Donald Trump Jr. says he’s positive. “Don tested positive at the start of the week and has been quarantining out at his cabin since the result. He’s been completely asymptomatic so far and is following” medical guidelines. — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) November 20, 2020

As we told you earlier, Andrew Giuliani, Rudy Giuliani’s son also tested positive for Covid-19 today. Andrew exposed members of the Trump legal team who have so far tested negative:

Mayor @RudyGiuliani and I have both tested negative for COVID-19. The entire legal team will continue to follow the advice and protocols of our doctors. — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 20, 2020

***

