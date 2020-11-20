https://www.foxnews.com/politics/live-updates-mitt-romney-accuses-trump-of-trying-to-subvert-the-will-of-the-people
About The Author
Related Posts
Georgetown University Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Murder Charge
September 30, 2020
SUSPICIOUS: Tens of Thousands of PA Ballots Were Allegedly Returned Earlier Than They Were Sent
November 10, 2020
Get Ready to ‘Fall Back’ This Weekend as Daylight Saving Time Ends
October 27, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy