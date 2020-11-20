https://www.oann.com/eu-to-tell-g20-to-maintain-covid-19-economic-support-as-long-as-needed/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=eu-to-tell-g20-to-maintain-covid-19-economic-support-as-long-as-needed

A tilt-shift picture of European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen (online) during a news briefing ahead of G20 meeting in Saudi Arabia, in Brussels, Belgium November 20, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will on Saturday urge G20 leaders to maintain economic support measures until the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is firmly underway.

“I will stress the importance of maintaining economic support measures, until the recovery is firmly underway,” von der Leyen said on Friday.

G20 leaders will convene by videoconference on Saturday, to discuss topics including the COVID-19 pandemic and their efforts to tackle climate change.

(Reporting by Jan Strupczewski, Kate Abnett, editing by Marine Strauss)

