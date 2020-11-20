https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/exclusive-dominion-voting-machines-dont-even-provide-candidate-vote-totals-percents-going/

We’ve reported over the past few weeks on the corruption and criminal activities surrounding the 2020 Presidential election. But as we’ve pointed out, nothing comes close to the irregularities and the fraud avenues built into the Dominion voting machine database.

We reported the other day on the ‘weighted race feature’ within the Dominion voting machines:

In our previous reporting we identified instances where votes were moved from Republicans to Democrats and other instances where votes disappeared.

Since that time there is a growing concern surrounding the Dominion voting machines and their applications used in multiple states in the 2020 election.

One Dominion feature that has not been widely discussed is the “weighted race feature” or assigning fractions to each vote cast in the machines.

Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai from MIT detected weighted race algorithm use in previous elections using the Dominion or Smartmatic voting systems.

All major voting machine vendors, including Dominion, have this feature.

This system breaks votes down into fractions and then weights them for some reason.

We’ve reported several instances in the 2020 election where votes were removed from Republicans and given to Democrat candidates, including 20,000 votes in Pennsylvania which led to a 40,000 vote swing for Biden. We also noted at least one instance where the total number of votes counted were decreased by 373,000 in Virginia. All of these instances occurred in states where the Dominion voting machines are in place.

One thing we think needs clarification because it is so shocking, is the manner in which candidates’ votes are counted within these machines.

We obtained the data set provided to The New York Times and other Big Media outlets from Election Day and after. The data provided has one very noticeable omission – it provides no total votes per candidate in the election.

The voting information provided in the files to Big Media is limited. They provide expected total votes; state; Trump vote totals from 2016; vote share of total votes for Democrats (Biden); vote share of total votes for Republicans (President Trump); vote share of total votes for Third Parties; Total Votes; 2012 Total Votes and 2016 Total Votes. That’s it!

What’s noticeably missing is there is no vote total for each candidate nor is there an amount of votes reported in that time reporting period for each candidate. See below:



The JSON data for the same data set is similar but in an obvious different format. The snapshot below from Wisconsin early the next day after the election was reported at the American Thinker. It shows the percents provided in the file, again no amounts are provided, only percents:

The above point in time is when Biden stole Wisconsin the morning after election day – a calculation is provided below:

The files coming from Dominion are shocking!

The fact they are using percents and not numbers in their calculations enables fraud. This is one of many reasons experts are concerned about the 2020 election.

