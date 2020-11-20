https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/fbi-arrests-ponzi-suspect-daring-escape-underwater-scooter/

(ZEROHEDGE) – A fleeing Ponzi scheme suspect is now in custody after a daring escape on a submersible scooter from FBI agents, reported CBS Sacramento.

Court documents, filed with the U.S. Attorney’s office said Matthew Piercey, 44, a suspect in a $35 million Ponzi scheme, used a Yamaha Seascooter to evade FBI agents under the surface of Lake Shasta in Shasta County, California, after a high-speed car chase through the Redding area on Monday.

Piercery’s temporary underwater escape was made possible by a Yamaha 350LI Seascooter, able to travel at 130 feet below the surface for 75 minutes with speeds over 3.7 mph.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

