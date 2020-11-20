https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/fda-gives-emergency-approval-covid-19-antibody-serum-used-treat-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Food and Drug Administration on Saturday evening gave emergency approval for a COVID-19 antibody treatment used to treat President Trump.

Regeron’s antibody serum was authorized for treating mild to moderate coronavirus in adults, as well as children 12 years or older who have a high risk of progressing to severe disease.

Regeron applied for emergency FDA approval in October after Trump praised the treatment in a Twitter video.

The FDA earlier this month also issued an emergency use authorization for another COVID-19 antibody treatment made by Eli Lilly.

