November 20, 2020

(Reuters) – Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans said Friday he was disappointed by U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s decision Thursday to end several of the Fed’s key pandemic lending programs on Dec. 31.

“I think that backstop role my be quite important for quite some time so it’s disappointing,” Evans said in an interview on CNBC.

(Reporting by Ann Saphir)

