https://www.theepochtimes.com/floyd-county-board-of-election-fires-director-after-audit-found-uncounted-votes_3587044.html
Georgia’s Floyd County Board of Elections voted on Thursday to terminate its executive director after officials found over 2,600 uncounted ballots during the third day of a statewide audit. Floyd Chief of Elections Clerk Robert Brady was fired following a special meeting of the board on Thursday, Fox5 Atlanta reports, with the outlet citing officials as saying that Brady receiving multiple reprimands in the past six months weighed on the dismissal. “It really is a matter of human error not of some big fraud or conspiracy and people make mistakes, but unfortunately I think this one falls at the feet of our elections director who I’ve been critical of this entire elections cycle,” said Rome City Commissioner, Wendy Davis, in remarks to Fox5 Atlanta. Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, earlier called for Brady’s resignation after officials found the uncounted ballots on Nov. 15, more than 1,600 of which were for …