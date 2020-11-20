https://100percentfedup.com/floyd-county-ga-terminates-election-director-after-statewide-audit-finds-thousands-of-uncounted-votes-video/

Floyd County’s Board of Elections on Thursday voted to terminate its Elections Director after officials discovered thousands of uncounted ballots during the statewide audit.

The statewide recount of votes on the presidential election over the weekend revealed that in Floyd County, Georgia over 2,600 votes were not counted due to a server error, allegedly by a Dominion tabulating machine.

BREAKING: Floyd County, GA has just terminated their election director after the continuous stream of “found” ballots What is going on in Georgia? Where is the FBI? RT! — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) November 19, 2020

The found votes reportedly favor President Trump almost two-to-one, cutting Joe Biden’s approximate 14,000 vote lead by about 800 votes. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger on Monday evening immediately called for the elections director to step down.

On Thursday, the board met for a special meeting and fired Floyd Chief of Elections Clerk Robert Brady.

President Trump tweeted a viral video from Floyd country on Wednesday.

Fox5 Atlanta reported:

Floyd County‘s Board of Elections voted Thursday to fire its executive director after elections officials discovered hundreds of ballots were left uncounted before the county’s initial certification. The board met for little more than an hour Thursday afternoon in a special meeting, which resulted in Brady’s termination. Officials cited at least two reprimands that Brady received in the past six months as the reason for his firing. Election officials discovered around 2,600 votes that were not counted in the county’s total earlier this week during the statewide audit. Election workers ultimately had to rescan more than 8,000 ballots to get to the bottom of the problem.

This is a developing story.

