Former Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob CorkerRobert (Bob) Phillips CorkerCornyn: Relationships with Trump like ‘women who get married and think they’re going to change their spouse’ Trump excoriates Sasse over leaked audio Has Congress captured Russia policy? MORE (R-Tenn.) is calling on fellow Republicans to bat down President Trump Donald John TrumpRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president New York expands Trump tax fraud investigations to include writeoffs: report Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: ‘That should be paid for’ MORE’s unfounded claims that the presidential election was “rigged” and he, not Joe Biden Joe BidenRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president Biden promises federal government will pay for National Guard coronavirus work: ‘That should be paid for’ House committee chairs demand briefing from GSA head on presidential transition MORE, is the rightful winner.

“While the president has the right to legitimate legal challenges, responsible citizens cannot let the reckless actions by him and his legal team stand. Republicans have an obligation when the subject is of such importance to challenge demagoguery and patently false statements,” Corker said Friday morning on Twitter.

Corker, as Foreign Relations Committee chairman, often commented on transitions of power in foreign countries, but now he finds himself in the unusual position of intervening in the messy aftermath of a domestic election.

Corker made his statement after Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiRomney on Trump election tactics: ‘Difficult to imagine a worse, more undemocratic action’ by president Sasse condemns Giuliani’s ‘wild press conferences’: They ‘erode public trust’ Trump campaign legal fight keyed to court of public opinion MORE and other members of his legal team claimed at a news conference Thursday that they have evidence of a “massive fraud” that tilted the results of the election.

Giuliani’s message, however, was undermined by his own statement to a federal judge presiding over a lawsuit challenging the results in Pennsylvania that “this is not a fraud case.”

Giuliani on Thursday pointed to an allegation from a poll worker in Detroit who claims to have witnessed other poll workers attempt to influence voters, although the case in which she submitted a sworn statement was thrown out.

He suggested allegations of voter fraud around the country stem from actions organized “from a centralized place” and implicated “big cities controlled by Democrats” that “have a long history of corruption.”

“I know crimes, I can smell them. You don’t have to smell this one, I can prove it to you, 18 different ways. I can prove to you that he won Pennsylvania by 300,000 votes,” Giuliani said, referring to Trump.

Christopher Krebs, the administration’s top cybersecurity official who was fired by Trump this week, called the press conference “the most dangerous 1hr 45 minutes of television in American history. And possibly the craziest.”

Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill have defended Trump’s right to have his day in court, but they have stopped well short of endorsing his claims of widespread fraud and say the president needs to back up the explosive allegations with evidence.

Corker’s former home-state colleague, Sen. Lamar Alexander Andrew (Lamar) Lamar AlexanderThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by the UAE Embassy in Washington, DC – Dems push McConnell on COVID-19 relief; Grassley contracts COVID-19 Trump’s controversial Fed nominee stalled after Senate setback Shelton’s Fed nomination on knife’s edge amid coronavirus-fueled absences MORE (R-Tenn.), issued a statement Friday morning observing Biden as “a very good chance” of being president. He also called for the White House to provide Biden with resources for the transition, something the administration has blocked.

